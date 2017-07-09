Templeton tops first quarter fundraising in bid to unseat Gov. McMaster

The reaction from the state’s political class after her first fundraising haul was, “But can she do it again?”
Republican Catherine Templeton’s fundraising numbers due Monday will answer the question: Yes, she can.
Templeton raised $750,701 from April through June in her bid to upset S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster’s effort to keep his job, according to the numbers The Buzz got a look at ahead of the filing deadline.
The haul tops her first-quarter numbers, which just crested $700,000, and brings her total donations to more than $1.4 million – positioning her even more firmly as McMaster’s biggest threat in next year’s June primary.
Templeton has spent $123,300 since she entered the race, which means she has most of her cash left to spend.
She and former lieutenant governor and longtime state Sen. Yancey McGill of Williamsburg are challenging McMaster for the GOP nomination next June. McGill, who was the first to campaign for the seat, has lagged in raising money.
Templeton told The Buzz she expects McMaster to trump her numbers.
Formerly the lieutenant governor, McMaster was handed the governor’s office in January when Nikki Haley resigned to become U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
The Richland Republican has been gearing up for a GOP primary challenge, raising nearly $1 million in his opening haul to keep his job. He could top that this quarter.
According to media reports, D.C. boosters and high-dollar interest groups such as AT&T and SCANA have been opening their wallets for the governor’s campaign.
Ninety-three percent of Templeton’s second-quarter support came from South Carolinians who made donations averaging $1,093 each.
Most of her donors this time, she said, are friends and neighbors she met while living around the state, from Walhalla to Lexington to the Lowcountry.
