Is Lindsey Graham working on his own health care bill?

Can Lindsey Graham save the Senate health care debate – by unveiling his own bill?
As talks among Republican senators seem to have bogged down, South Carolina’s senior senator is reporting working on his own version of a health care bill that could include input from Democratic senators and that could be unveiled this week, according to a report in Politico.
“I'm working with some senators to come up with a new approach to deal with how to replace Obamacare,” Graham told reporters on Tuesday. “I think it will be fundamentally different. I think it will potentially attract some Democrats.”
LINDSEY GRAHAM: Says new approach underway on healthcare that could involve DEMOCRATS -- mum on details but says 24-48hrs he'll say more— Kasie Hunt (@kasie) July 11, 2017
Graham said he could unveil his bill within “24 to 48 hours.” It could potentially compete with another health bill meant to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, or “Obamacare,” being drawn up by the Senate Republican leadership.
Sen. Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat from West Virginia, told The Hill he briefly discussed working on a new bill with Graham.
“He said he wants it to be bipartisan and I said, ‘hey if you want to repair things or fix things count me in. I'd like to sit and talk to you’,” Manchin said.
What features Graham’s bill might include, and how it could win votes from Democrats who have been hostile to Republican efforts to repeal President Barack Obama’s signature initiative, the Seneca Republican didn’t say.
