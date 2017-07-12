J. Scott Applewhite AP
J. Scott Applewhite AP

Politics & Government

July 12, 2017 7:55 AM

Is Lindsey Graham working on his own health care bill?

By Bristow Marchant

bmarchant@thestate.com

Can Lindsey Graham save the Senate health care debate – by unveiling his own bill?

As talks among Republican senators seem to have bogged down, South Carolina’s senior senator is reporting working on his own version of a health care bill that could include input from Democratic senators and that could be unveiled this week, according to a report in Politico.

“I'm working with some senators to come up with a new approach to deal with how to replace Obamacare,” Graham told reporters on Tuesday. “I think it will be fundamentally different. I think it will potentially attract some Democrats.”

Graham said he could unveil his bill within “24 to 48 hours.” It could potentially compete with another health bill meant to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, or “Obamacare,” being drawn up by the Senate Republican leadership.

Sen. Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat from West Virginia, told The Hill he briefly discussed working on a new bill with Graham.

“He said he wants it to be bipartisan and I said, ‘hey if you want to repair things or fix things count me in. I'd like to sit and talk to you’,” Manchin said.

What features Graham’s bill might include, and how it could win votes from Democrats who have been hostile to Republican efforts to repeal President Barack Obama’s signature initiative, the Seneca Republican didn’t say.

Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Mark Sanford on repealing Obamacare with no replacement: 'It's pretty rough' 0:56

Mark Sanford on repealing Obamacare with no replacement: 'It's pretty rough'
Confederate flag rising for 2nd year at SC State House 1:14

Confederate flag rising for 2nd year at SC State House

View More Video