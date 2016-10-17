SC Chamber’s political arm backs Democrat McLeod

The S.C. Chamber of Commerce’s political arm has endorsed state Rep. Mia McLeod in her bid for the District 22 state Senate seat.
McLeod is running against Richland 2 school board member Susan Brill, a Republican, to succeed outgoing Democratic state Sen. Joel Lourie in the Northeast Richland district.
“On behalf of South Carolina's business community, the Good Government Committee wishes to thank you for your advocacy for economic development and for your service to the Palmetto State,” chamber CEO Ted Pitts, former chief of staff to Republican Gov. Nikki Haley, said in a letter to McLeod.
Tyler Jones, a Democratic political strategist, noted McLeod also has been endorsed by the Conservation Voters of South Carolina, showing that creating jobs and taking care of the environment are not mutually exclusive.
“The fact that a Republican-aligned group would support her, in what some think is a swing district, is very symbolic and says a lot about her,” Jones said.
