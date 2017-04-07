Haley tells UN administration ‘prepared to do more’ on Syria

At a meeting of the UN Security Council called after Thursday’s U.S. air strikes on Syria, U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley told world leaders the Trump administration was “prepared to do more” in response to a Syrian chemical weapons attack this week.
Haley also went after Russia for its support of the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad, according to CNN.
“Assad did this because he thought he could get away with it,” Haley told the council. “He thought he could get away with it because he knew Russia had his back. That changed last night.”
Haley, who has become a frequent critic of Moscow at the UN, laid the blame for the attack that killed dozens of Syrian civilians at Russia’s feet.
“Every time Assad has crossed the line of human decency, Russia has stood beside him,” Haley said.
Haley also said the U.S. could still take more action in Syria if the administration deems it necessary.
“But we hope that will not be necessary,” she said. “It is time for all civilized nations to stop the horrors that are taking place in Syria and demand a political solution.”
