GOP’s Templeton said she will skip this big perk if elected SC governor

Republican Catherine Templeton said she will forgo one perk of being S.C. governor if she is elected to the state’s top office next November:
Her paycheck.
Templeton invited reporters to a press conference at her childhood home in Irmo Wednesday to announce that and a series of changes to the state’s ethics laws she will push if elected.
The Mount Pleasant attorney also called on S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster to join her in asking two state lawmakers who have been indicted on corruption charges to resign from office.
Those lawmakers – state Sen. John Courson, R-Richland, and state Rep. Rick Quinn, R-Lexington – have been suspended from office while their cases are pending.
Last week, Templeton called on their resignation and that of Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis, who had sex with an assistant.
I call on Greenville Sheriff Will Lewis, Sen. John Courson, and Rep. Rick Quinn to resign, and hope @henrymcmaster would do the same. (2/2)— Catherine Templeton (@TempletonCath) October 27, 2017
McMaster also called on Lewis’s resignation. The woman Lewis admitted to having sex with has sued the sheriff, saying she was drugged and he had sex with her without her consent.
“Anyone who breaches the public trust should not be in a position of authority,” she said in a statement.
Jamie Self: 803-771-8658, @jamiemself
Comments