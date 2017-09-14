Police silent on charges against SC mayor for driving lawnmower with open beer

More Videos 0:32 Humpback whale, several dolphins spotted off the coast of Huntington Beach State Park Pause 1:58 Struggling mom gets a generous Christmas gift from university student athletes 1:49 Dawn Staley gives injury and waiver updates on USC’s guards 2:48 Rick Quinn pleads guilty to misconduct in office 1:47 Dakereon Joyner describes his love of USC and his 3 girlfriends 1:24 Watch: Jordyn Adams discusses senior season, UNC and MLB Draft 2:43 Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 1:09 Watch: Bryce Thompson explains his decision to pick South Carolina 3:11 Details of Rick Quinn's plea agreement 0:38 Steven Gilmore discusses winning North offensive MVP honors Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Dashcam: Cops stop Aynor mayor after lawnmower chase The mayor led Horry County police on a low-speed lawnmower chase through the streets of Aynor. The mayor led Horry County police on a low-speed lawnmower chase through the streets of Aynor. Edited by Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

The mayor led Horry County police on a low-speed lawnmower chase through the streets of Aynor. Edited by Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com