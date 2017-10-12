This SC humane society is shutting down, and is searching for homes for its residents

More Videos 2:23 Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values Pause 1:02 Irma weakens to a tropical storm 1:44 More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 3:42 Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top 1:57 Domestic violence walk draws attention to statewide issue 1:15 Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence 2:15 Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 1:29 Are school improvements needed in Lexington 1? 1:25 Jake Bentley a year after his first start as Gamecock QB 1:23 Frank Martin says there are different ways to be a leader. Who will step forward? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Hurricane refugee kitties take shelter in Columbia Forty-two cats and kittens from the Beaufort County animal shelter were temporarily taken in by the Columbia shelter while Hurricane Matthew passed through and the region recovers. Forty-two cats and kittens from the Beaufort County animal shelter were temporarily taken in by the Columbia shelter while Hurricane Matthew passed through and the region recovers. sellis@thestate.com

Forty-two cats and kittens from the Beaufort County animal shelter were temporarily taken in by the Columbia shelter while Hurricane Matthew passed through and the region recovers. sellis@thestate.com