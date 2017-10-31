State

‘Alt right’ recruitment flier seeking ‘white people’ found at Clemson University

By Cynthia Roldán

October 31, 2017 1:13 PM

A Clemson University student says she found a sign recruiting “white people” to the “alt right” on Monday on the door of the gym’s campus.

Veronica Mobbs, a Clemson student, posted the now-widely circulated image that stated “Attention: White People.” It went on to ask several questions, including if they are tired of “being blamed for everything, realizing that diversity means ‘less white’ and tired of being called a racist for wanting an identity.”

Mobbs stated in the post that she found the sign taped to the door of the university’s Fike Recreation Center when she arrived at 5:15 a.m., on Monday.

“This is your Monday morning reminder that we now live in a world where neo-nazis are recruiting openly on college campuses,” the post stated. “It now rests in a trash can, where racist literature belongs.”

Mobbs told Tiger News, the university’s student paper, that she hasn’t heard if other fliers have surfaced around campus.

One of Clemson’s student senators, Madison Gregoris, addressed the incident at a student senate meeting on Monday, according to the Anderson Independent Mail.

“It really alarms me that white supremacy is so comfortable on our campus,” Gregoris told the Independent Mail.

The paper also reported that the university’s police department is investigating the incident.

