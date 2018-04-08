This beach was just voted the best in South Carolina

USA TODAY just announced its "Best South Carolina Beach" winner and no, it's not Hilton Head.
In fact, Cherry Grove was voted the best beach in South Carolina in USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice contest and Myrtle Beach came in second place. Surfside Beach and Garden City Beach also placed in the top 10.
Sorry, Hilton Head.
A panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the 20 nominees, but the top 10 winners were determined by the most votes. Polls were open for four weeks, allowing the public to vote online for their favorite nominee once per day.
The 10 Best South Carolina Beaches
- Cherry Grove Beach - Horry County
- Myrtle Beach - Horry County
- Pawleys Island Beach - Georgetown County
- Folly Beach - Charleston County
- Garden City Beach - Horry/Georgetown counties
- Kiawah Beachwalker Park - Charleston County
- Surfside Beach - Horry County
- Litchfield Beach - Georgetown County
- Huntington Beach State Park - Georgetown County
- Isle of Palms Beach - Charleston County
Comments