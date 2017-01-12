Police find name of demon written on chest of bloody, beaten woman in Myrtle Beach

A 33-year-old man was arrested after an unresponsive 66-year-old woman was discovered beaten in a Myrtle Beach hotel room with the name of a demon written on her chest.
The day before a full moon hung over Myrtle Beach, officers were called about noon on Wednesday to a hotel room on the 400 block of North Ocean Boulevard in reference to an unresponsive woman, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.
Authorities said they found the 66-year-old woman lying on the bed with two black eyes and a swollen nose. Blood also ran from her head down the side of the bed, according to the report.
Officers tried to wake the victim, but to an avail. EMS arrived and she was loaded into an ambulance. While en route to the hospital, black writing was noticed on her chest that read “Asmoday,” the report states.
An online search of “Asmoday” revealed the word is the name of a demon who is the 32nd spirit of Asmoday, who is said to be a fire-breathing, three-headed, powerful king with the head of a man, bull, and ram with the tail of a serpent and is seated on a dragon.
Police said the victim was unable to give a statement, but did utter that someone hit her in the face when hospital staff asked her how she came to be injured.
Officers said they identified Chase Clarkson Wall, 33, as the offender in the incident after checking security camera footage inside the hotel, and the video was matched with a jail photo of Wall from earlier in the day as he was arrested in connection with an unrelated traffic violation involving the victim’s vehicle, according to the police report.
Wall was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and two traffic violations, according to Myrtle Beach Jail online records.
