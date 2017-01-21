Federal lawsuit critical of SC agencies in care of disabled

Strapped inside his wheelchair, Kobe’s face twists and gyrates as his head bobs.
The battery to his computer screen and speech generating device has once again become disconnected and Kobe, who suffers from cerebral palsy, wants to say something.
After a worker in the group home in which he lives reconnects the cable, Kobe shares his thoughts.
“I’m a smart guy,” he says smiling.
Kobe is not his real name.
As is often the case in legal actions involving the disabled, he was given a fake name for purposes of a lawsuit. It stands for Kobe Bryant, his favorite athlete on his favorite team, the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Columbia man and his care are the focus of a five-year-old federal lawsuit that alleges South Carolina agencies improperly denied or attempted to deny services and equipment to some of the state’s vulnerable adults. It also alleges that officials improperly capped services for the disabled using an argument of budget cuts.
Among some of the other allegations in the suit are that officials acted to terminate privately operated adult day health care services for some disabled people to force them into DDSN work activity centers "for the financial gain of DDSN and its local DSN boards."
"Some of the Class Members were neglected, abused or exploited while attending SCDDSN (work activity center) programs and at least one Class Member was sexually abused there," the lawsuit alleges.
The 72-page suit alleges a series of decisions and bureaucratic delays as well as actions by some of the state’s top leaders that it claims at times threatened, curtailed or restricted services and resulted in the delay or refusal of repairs or acquisition of equipment necessary for two disabled men struggling for some normalcy.
The lawsuit alleges that officials violated the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Rehabilitation Act by allowing almost $6 million in state funds to be used to purchase or improve real estate for workshops for the intellectually disabled and to improve an accounting system, instead of for home and community-based services for the disabled, including the two men who are plaintiffs in the suit. Had the $2.6 million been used for services instead of work center expenditures, the lawsuit claims, it could have produced a total of $13 million as the result of federal Medicaid matching funds.
The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has reversed a lower-court decision granting summary judgement against the plaintiffs on many of the counts and dismissing some of the defendants, including Gov. Nikki Haley. It ordered the district court to once again hear the suit.
Haley, as governor, chaired the former state Budget and Control Board, an administrative agency whose board members were named in the suit.
One of the agencies that was a focus of the suit, the state Department of Health and Human Services, is in the governor’s cabinet. The suit also named officials with the state Department of Disabilities and Special Needs, which administers Medicaid programs for vulnerable adults, including those with intellectual disabilities, autism, brain and spinal cord injuries.
Spokeswomen for both agencies said the agencies could not comment on the case because it was still in litigation.
State officials have argued that issues in the case are moot because they are now providing the services in question and have responded to the equipment needs of the plaintiffs.
But the plaintiffs’ lawyer argues that while the state has responded, they have not met her clients’ needs.
“Because we conclude that the district court erred in determining that no justiciable issues remain in this case, we vacate the grant of summary judgment against Appellants on Counts One through Seven,” Appellate Judges William B. Traxler Jr., Stephanie D. Thacker and Albert Diaz concluded last month. “We also vacate the dismissal of Counts One and Two against Governor Nikki Haley in her official capacity.”
The amended lawsuit was filed on behalf of three disabled men, since pared to two, and on behalf of other vulnerable adults in their class.
It alleged that the agency had decided to terminate Kobe's adult day care services without consulting his treating doctor who had ordered them. In addition, the suit alleged Kobe has a history of convulsions and would be at risk of death from choking if food is not properly prepared and served to him.
"Kobe is at risk of serious injury or death if he were to be forced to attend the day program proposed by the defendants," the suit alleged.
The suit is one of several legal actions filed by Columbia attorney Patricia Logan Harrison claiming that state officials have improperly denied services and benefits over the years to some of the state’s most vulnerable adults who suffer from complex medical conditions.
The programs at issue are covered under a Medicaid home and community waiver that allows recipients to avoid institutionalization by receiving services at home or in community settings.
Harrison argues in her legal actions that agency officials are denying needed equipment and services to her clients and are willing to spend years in court defending their decisions.
Among those cases is that of Brook Waddle, a 28-year-old quadriplegic living in her mother’s home in Ladson whose nine-year battle to get the nursing care ordered originally by her doctor was detailed by The Greenville News last year.
In addition to filing legal actions, Harrison also has notified the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid of her claims and South Carolina officials’ actions in denying services. She also has notified the officials of her intent to file another federal lawsuit.
The lawsuit at the heart of the Dec. 15 Fourth Circuit ruling also alleges that state officials claimed they eliminated some services and placed limits on others in 2010 for budgetary reasons. But the changes, the plaintiffs argued, increased costs and South Carolina’s Medicaid agency had sufficient funding to avoid making any service reductions.
“It appears that CMS officials in Atlanta may have been complicit in the diversion of funds and the failure to monitor Medicaid services being provided to the most disabled South Carolinians, as we now know that the ‘reason’ given for CMS approving the caps, i.e. budget reductions, was totally false,” Harrison wrote to federal officials. “We now know that CMS approved a more than $50 million increase in costs when home based services were dramatically reduced, and the number of waiver participants having to go into (intermediate care facilities) for respite was projected to quadruple.”
In their appellate ruling, the judges wrote that Kobe is intelligent but cannot walk nor can he speak in a way that others can understand him. His arms and legs are Velcroed onto his wheelchair to keep him from hurting himself due to his spasticity.
For many years, according to the lawsuit, Kobe participated in an adult day care program but in 2010 was ruled ineligible because a service coordinator concluded changes in programs that year meant he no longer met a medically complex, extensive-assistance requirement. Kobe appealed and was allowed to continue using the program pending the outcome of his appeal.
The suit also cited problems with his wheelchair, which had been causing painful ulcers and then was damaged as a van transporting him dropped him, according to the lawsuit. Delays in having the chair repaired caused him to be confined to his bed and to miss his day care program for months, the suit alleged
He also unsuccessfully sought speech equipment, according to the suit. Since 2009, according to the lawsuit, Kobe has requested help in improving his reading skills but has not been provided adult classes because of his speech impairment.
In October 2010, the lieutenant governor’s office notified DDSN of Kobe’s need for a speech device. The following year, he began trying devices and found one that worked, allowing his eye movements to synthesize speech.
However, in 2011, the government determined another evaluation was needed. That evaluation concluded with a recommendation that he be given the device, and his doctor ordered it as medically necessary. However, in August of that year, state officials denied his request, saying there was inadequate documentation of the medical need.
On the same day Kobe filed his lawsuit, the agency director reversed the service coordinator’s decision and found he was eligible for the adult day care program. Kobe’s wheelchair has since been fixed.
The other plaintiff was described in the lawsuit as Mark, who has Down Syndrome, according to the suit, and functions at the level of a 2-year-old. He lives with a sister who cares for him and requires constant supervision.
In 2010, the service coordinator for Mark determined he no longer qualified for adult day care services, which he appealed. He also worried about the new caps then on respite care in case his sister became ill.
In October 2011, the agency reversed the service coordinator’s decision on Mark and found he was eligible for adult day care services. The agency also eliminated the medically complex requirement for eligibility.
The University of South Carolina has recommended a new speech device for Kobe, though he still has not been approved for such a device by the state.
Given the resolution of the adult day care issue for both men and actions taken to address the wheelchair problems and speech device, officials argued those issues were moot.
The three-judge panel found that the issue of adult day care services was moot but Kobe’s equipment and technology needs were not, since it was possible once the lawsuit was over that he would meet the same obstacles in getting equipment fixed or replaced.
“Kobe certainly has reason to be concerned in light of the many problems he has had obtaining reasonably prompt responses from Appellees regarding his allegedly often-nonfunctional wheelchair, the condition of which is also critical to his quality of life,” the judges wrote. “In sum, Appellees have not met their 'heavy burden' of showing that after this litigation has concluded, Kobe will not once again find himself without the equipment he needs and without any ability to obtain it without significant delay.”
The judges also agreed with Kobe and Mark that the lower court had failed to adequately explain why it dismissed seven counts of the lawsuit and ordered the court to reconsider the claims and to fully explain its analysis if it decided again to dismiss them.
Harrison says while Kobe is physically disabled and living in a group home, he is not intellectually disabled and wants to lead a more normal life, including residing in an apartment and taking classes and working. When officials imposed caps on the waiver program in 2010, Harrison said, that effectively prevented people who need around-the-clock care from moving into an apartment.
On this day, Kobe is showing a visitor his bedroom. A Lakers banner hangs on the wall. The curtains are in Lakers colors and he carries a Lakers jacket on the back of his wheelchair.
“All his life, he’s been treated as if he had cognitive disabilities,” Harrison said. “That’s been one of the important things in this lawsuit. With his speech device, he’s able to show what’s up here that he had never been able to do before.”
Kobe likes his device, which allows him to use his eyes to spell and then speak words or phrases, as well access music and turn on the television in his room. He says the device “is my life.” But Harrison said it is outdated and needs to stay plugged in, making it inconvenient. It will not be serviced after this year, she said, making his request for another device more urgent.
“Up until he got this, he had no way of leaving himself a note because he couldn’t get across what the basics were even of an idea of what he wanted,” Harrison said. “It’s been a life-changer for him.”
He and his siblings were separated when his siblings were very young and he has yearned to find them since.
At a meeting with an attorney for the state in recent years, Harrison asked if the agency could help locate his sister. The attorney said to do that he would need full names and birthdates. Kobe became animated and informed him he carried his siblings' personal information in his backpack.
He was re-united with his sister and even attended her wedding, Harrison said.
“Still want to find my brother,” Kobe says.
Comments