Clemson engineering grad taken off plane in Dubai

Nazanin Zinouri recently earned her PhD in industrial engineering from Clemson University. She was also awarded the 2016 Janine Anthony Bowen Graduate Fellow award at Clemson which recognizes outstanding academic performance.
For the last 6 months, she has worked at a Greenville technology firm as a data modeler, her Linkedin page states.
Now she’s stuck at Dubai International Airport where she was taken off a plane headed for home earlier Saturday.
She flew to Iran January 20th to visit her family. When rumors began to fly on Wednesday about a new Trump administration executive order blocking immigrants from several Middle eastern countries, including Iran, she rushed to buy a ticket back to Greenville.
“Only a few hours after the order was signed, I got to the airport, got on a plane and made it Dubai. After waiting in line to get my documents checked and after 40 minutes of questions and answers, I boarded the plane to Washington, only to have two TSA officers getting in and ask me to disimbark the plane!!!” she wrote on a facebook post.
Friends have taken up her case on twitter and are urging Senators Lindsey Graham and Tom Scott to help.
If you or someone you know has been impacted by Trump's travel ban we want to hear from you. Here's how to contact us. pic.twitter.com/9E9aNEqvH7— The Intercept (@theintercept) January 28, 2017
@LindseyGrahamSC SENATOR, PLEASE HELP! @TheYumDiary @Bakari_Sellers @ClemsonUniv— Suzanne Molner (@SuzanneMolner) January 29, 2017
My lawyer just told me that every lawyer he knows with even basic familiarity with immigration law is at an airport right now. God bless.— rosanne cash (@rosannecash) January 28, 2017
Late Saturday, a federal judge stayed the Trump immigration order as protests disrupted activities at several airports including Dallas Fort Worth and JFK International Airport in NY.
