SC deputies kill man after he did not comply, sheriff said

0:45 Orange alligator spotted in South Carolina, nicknamed 'Trump-A-Gator' Pause

2:09 Your rights when confronted by immigration enforcement officials

2:52 Father of Rock Hill NFL star pleads guilty for club shooting in 2015

1:59 Missing S.C. Woman: Lost & Found Timeline

5:24 Chad Holbrook recaps final weekend of scrimmages

2:29 Dylann Roof's confession tape

0:36 Juvenile in critical condition after shooting at Columbia home

2:20 Gamecocks talk UConn

2:48 VIDEO: Why South Carolina voted for Donald Trump