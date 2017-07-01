Myrtle Beach advertises itself as a family-friendly beach town. But is it?

On Saturday July 1, 2017, Renee Davis and Andy Anderson embrace after praying for the city and all dealing with the Father's Day shootings on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach. The two are part of Together in Christ, a nondenominational group that gathers in prayer on the first Saturday of each month. The group is seen annually on Memorial Day in prayer tents on Ocean Boulevard. Janet Blackmon Morgan jblackmon@thesunnews.com