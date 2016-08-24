SC guard shortage leads to prison lockdowns

State prison officer shortages this year have grown so dire that officials have ordered regular lockdowns at some prisons statewide, officials told The Greenville News.

But the prison system's director said he hopes a series of actions his agency has taken this summer has turned the corner on vacancies and helped persuade more officers to remain at the state Department of Corrections.

The prison system, which operates 23 prisons holding more than 21,000 inmates, faced a shortage of more than 700 officers in January, according to the department, and a 28 percent vacancy rate..

But after implementing a $1,500 pay raise and aggressive recruiting, officials say they have whittled that deficit by more than 200.

Bryan Stirling, director of the state Department of Corrections, said prisons hurt at manpower whenever the economy improves and good jobs are available.

"It's literally an inverse relationship from the unemployment rate to our hiring or our vacancy rate," he said. "Once the unemployment rate starts going down, our vacancy rate starts going up."

In January 2011, for instance, the state's unemployment rate stood at 10.6 percent and staff vacancies were at 11.6 percent, according to the prison system. In January 2016, with unemployment below 6 percent, the staff vacancy rate was at 28 percent, according to the agency.

Volvo's new plant in the Lowcountry is great news for job seekers in that area, Stirling said, but because the facility will be located within a couple miles of the McDougal Correctional Institution near Ridgeville, it will affect vacancies at the prison.

"That's going to make it a lot harder to compete with those wages that Volvo is going to pay," he said. "Just like BMW makes it hard in the Upstate."

The vacancies have helped force lockdowns in prisons statewide, he said..

Those lockdowns, which are dreaded by inmates and their families because it can interrupt services, programs and visitation, also are regularly affected by officers who may call in sick and by a prison's needs, such as transportation and staffing for court or to hospitals.

Lockdowns, in which inmates are confined to their cells, can be caused by a variety of factors, including inmates’ misbehavior. Stirling said operations officials monitor staffing and safety conditions and decide if lockdowns are necessary, in which dorms and for how long. Prisoners are regularly locked down overnight.

Sometimes the lockdowns are for a portion of a prison's dorms and sometimes they last only for one shift.

"With our officer vacancy rate, it does go hand in hand," Stirling said. "So yes there have been more lockdowns."

But Stirling said they have been a constant in a number of prisons, including Perry Correctional Institution near Piedmont, occurring several times a week.

"Some institutions may go a whole week and they may be locked down from 6 O'Clock at night to the next day," he said. "Lockdowns are a last resort."

He said staff shortages not only can trigger lockdowns but also increase the amount of contraband coming into prisons because it's "less eyes watching what's going on."

To aid in recruiting, lawmakers this year approved a $1,500 pay raise for prison officers on top of a 3.25 percent pay raise for all state employees.

Stirling said the agency has taken other steps, not only to reduce vacancies but also to improve retention rates, which he said are about 50 percent in the first year of an officer's employment.

Those steps include merit bonuses, creating dorm administrator posts to open new career paths for officers, changing shift schedules and offering overtime pay for those institutions currently experiencing lockdowns.

He said officers working four overtime hours a week could increase their salary by $4,000.

Stirling said he plans to ask lawmakers for another $1,500 raise for officers next year.

State Sen. Mike Fair of Greenville, chairman of the Senate Corrections Committee, said he is pleased at the steps the agency has taken to fill officer vacancies. But he said lawmakers are going to have to pay more money if they expect to reduce vacancies and keep officers from leaving for other law enforcement jobs that pay more.

"The state is going to have to face that and be competitive," he said, adding that it may take several budget cycles in which $1,500 raises are included to bring salaries up to adequate levels.

Officers at Level 1 facilities, the lowest security level, currently start at $27,891 and after 18 months their pay increases to more than $30,000, Stirling said.

Officers at the top level prisons start at almost $31,000 and after two years they can earn more than $34,000.

The agency also has become more savvy in recruitment, advertising on social media, newspapers, radio, billboards and working with the Department of Employment and Workforce.

"We weren't doing any of that before," Stirling said. "My staff has really stepped up to market good careers at the Department of Corrections."

The steps appear to be working. In July 2015, the agency hired 57 security officers. This July that number jumped to 102. In August 2015, 68 were hired. The agency has hired 121 so far this month..

"We're moving in the right direction," Stirling said.

High prison staff vacancies are not a South Carolina-only problem.

According to the Pew Charitable Trusts, six other states facing "dire" prison staff shortages this year proposed pay increases or new training academies for prison officers to try and solve the problem.

Understaffed prisons, according to the organization, can result in fatigue and stress for guards, and canceled recreational and social programs for inmates, including visitation, and lead to potentially dangerous situations.

Many prisons that are understaffed also are full or overcrowded, according to Pew.

In South Carolina, the prison population has shrunk from a high of 25,088 in 2007 to 21,171 this month, with a reduction of 180 in the past year.

Stirling said he hopes the agency's actions will draw more officers and keep those already at work.

He encouraged anyone who knows someone who is interested in a career in law enforcement to contact his agency.

"They can make a real change in someone's life," he said. "It is a public safety aspect of our world to rehabilitate these folks. We'd like people to apply for jobs here. There are plenty of jobs. You can make a difference in someone's life and make your community safer."