This is what happens when the world is led by a child

twitter email President Donald Trump has spent his first 100 days trying to make good on several campaign promises, but not without controversy. From Inauguration Day to a flurry of executive orders to airstrikes in Syria and Afghanistan, the Trump administration has been busy. Here’s a look back at the first 100 days in 100 seconds. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

