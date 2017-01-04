Letters: Try moving country forward, not backward

I want to believe in a just country, but unfortunately our history proves otherwise: The founding fathers came here and basically took the land from the natives, and then enslaved the people of another land.
Even after slavery was abolished, there were still unjust and unequal laws. That continued until the Civil Rights Act and Voting Rights Act were passed in the 1960s. Now we have a president-elect who says and does whatever he pleases.
Conservatives want to go back to the “good old days” and “make America great again.” To me, that means that America ran better when certain people knew their place.
I refuse to go backwards. I will work with every progressive I can to keep America moving forward. We should not want our country back; we should want it to move forward.
Victor L. Rodgers
Columbia
Comments