Letters: Tim Scott ignoring valid criticism

What a relief to read in Friday’s newspaper of Sen. Tim Scott’s recent Senate speech (“Scott takes aim at intolerant liberals in Senate speech”).
I’d been worried about his evident disappearance, since, in the previous two weeks of almost daily calling both the senator’s local office and his DC office, I was unable either to speak to a person or to leave a voicemail to register my concern regarding Betsy DeVos, whose only apparent qualification for the position of secretary of education was her family wealth.
So it was good to know that Sen. Scott was, in fact, OK, and had only retreated to his own safe space to get away from nasty “liberals” tweeting him. He may want to stay there awhile, until the news dies down that he voted to confirm a woman whose family had made $49,200 in contributions to his campaigns.
Rhondda May
Columbia
Comments