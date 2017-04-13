Letters: ‘Catch and release’ makes no sense

My neighbors recently told me they had captured more than 40 feral cats and had them neutered and released back into the rural neighborhood.
Whose plan was this? Cats with no vaccinations, no food or water, no vet visits, preying on roosting birds and anything else to sustain them?
When we drove down a dirt road recently and stopped to look at an old barn, it quickly became just like a remake of “Cujo,” only this time with cats. The feral cat problem has already cost us $150 in vet fees to heal our cat when a feral tom tried to steal his food on our screened-in porch.
I will never see the wisdom in “catch and release” programs.
Jane Thompson
Gilbert
Comments