Letters: Truckers should pay bulk of road-repair bill

It’s unfortunate the S.C. Trucking Association’s J. Richards Todd, in his April 10 column, “The truth about road repair, funding and taxes,” neglected to mention one of the biggest causes of our crumbling roads: big trucks.
Since he’s all for “reasonably adjusted user fees” for road improvements, how about starting with all the big trucks tearing up our roads? Yes, after 30 years, the gas tax probably needs to be raised. But instead of also penalizing the drivers of 1,000-pound electric and hybrid cars with a ridiculous additional user fee, why not instead go after the 70,000-pound tractor trailers and dump trucks running amok all over our roads?
These big trucks are the primary cause of our deteriorating roads and should be the first to be charged a user fee to fix the problem they are responsible for.
James St. Clair
Gaston
Comments