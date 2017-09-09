The Parish Church of St. Helena in Beaufort is among a group of Episcopal Diocese of South Carolina parishes that have to give up more than $500 million worth of church property following a SC Supreme Court ruling.
The Parish Church of St. Helena in Beaufort is among a group of Episcopal Diocese of South Carolina parishes that have to give up more than $500 million worth of church property following a SC Supreme Court ruling. Jay Karr Staff photo
The Parish Church of St. Helena in Beaufort is among a group of Episcopal Diocese of South Carolina parishes that have to give up more than $500 million worth of church property following a SC Supreme Court ruling. Jay Karr Staff photo

Letters to the Editor

SC Supreme Court got it wrong on Episcopal Church dispute

September 09, 2017 8:30 AM

Columbia, SC

I am outraged by the recent S.C. Supreme Court decision that strips the title of 28 churches in the Diocese of South Carolina and awards them to the national Episcopal Church. As acting Justice Jean Toal wrote in a dissent: “The First Amendment prohibits civil courts from resolving church property disputes on the basis of religious doctrine and practice.”

I might expect this kind of thing to happen in Vladimir Putin’s kangaroo courts or maybe in China. On a very bad day even California. But never in my conservative home state of South Carolina.

The dissent further states: “The lead opinion in this case is nothing less than judicial sanction of the confiscation of church property.” When a court takes away a congregation’s place of worship, it tells me there’s something dirty going on in Columbia.

Chuck Croft

Mount Pleasant

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Gamecocks arrive to face Missouri

Gamecocks arrive to face Missouri 2:37

Gamecocks arrive to face Missouri
Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon 0:04

Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon
Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday 2:03

Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday

View More Video