Celebrate the Greeks’ gift to the modern world

On Oct. 28, Greece will commemorate another feat in its long line of historic events: its refusal to the Axis’ demand for surrender of territorial integrity. This is the anniversary of modern Greece’s finest hour. In the early morning on that date in 1940, the reply to the Axis ultimatum by Premier General John Metaxas was a simple and forceful “Oxi.” (No!)
Metaxas rallied the Greek nation with these words of passion and pride: “We shall now prove whether we are worthy of our ancestors. Fight for the fatherland, your wives, children and sacred traditions.”
In less than two months, the Greeks had driven every invader from their country. This reminder is a fitting tribute as Greece approaches its 188th anniversary as a modern nation. I hope to remind all to constantly remember the rich Greek heritage that Greece contributes to the modern world.
Dorothy Spanos
Columbia
Comments