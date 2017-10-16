Editorials from across South Carolina: voting machines, highway risks, McMaster boost

Replace voting machines
Faced with increasingly convincing evidence that electronic voting systems can be hacked to alter election results, a majority of states are wisely moving to adopt voting methods that enhance security, in part by producing a paper ballot record that can be used to audit results. South Carolina should do the same.
In fact, that’s the goal of the state Election Commission, if the Legislature will come up with $40 million to purchase the 13,000 new machines needed to serve every precinct in the state. The commission has attempted to get the Legislature’s attention for five years about the need to build up a fund to replace the existing machines. So far, legislators have demurred, awaiting the completion of new state standards for voting machine security.
Those standards are expected to be completed in time for legislative review next year. Timely action will be needed if there is to be any chance to replace the 13-year-old touch-screen machines before the next general election in 2020.…
Let’s hope legislators can do a better job replacing voting machines than they have aging school buses. A secure voting system is essential.
Charleston
McMaster boost
When President Trump lands in Greenville Monday, he’ll be coming into friendly territory to support an early ally: South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster. The adage all politics is local, in this case, is proving to be true.
McMaster has a long track record in the GOP and he was the first statewide elected official to publicly endorse Trump in the SC primary.…
The most significant aspect of Trump’s visit is that he’s helping McMaster raise money, said Woodard, who teaches political science at Clemson. “It certainly sends a message to the base that Henry McMaster -- of all the candidates -- has some in with the president.”
“[Former SC Gov.] Nikki Haley was running fourth until Sarah Palin came into the state. [Haley] was endorsed by Palin and Jenny Sanford -- - that made a big difference. She jumped 8-12 points in a week. She went from four to first.”
In a state that heavily favors Republican candidates, the winner of the primary usually goes on to win the general election. Getting the president of the United States into the state early to campaign on his behalf sends a clear signal to his opponents that McMaster is in it to win.
Highway risk
Unfortunately, South Carolina is again a leader where it does not want to be, with the toll making it among the worst places for motorcyclists.
The 135 motorcycle deaths in 2016 were the most this century in the state. According to SCDPS, so far in 2017, motorcycle deaths total 93 compared to 114 at the same point in 2016.
The trend is not good. Statistics reported by The Post and Courier of Charleston show the state’s five-year average in motorcycle deaths is the second highest among Southeastern states. Only Mississippi had a higher rate, and it has the fewest motorcycles registered among the states in the region.
Times also are bad for pedestrians and bicyclists.
Around the country, pedestrian deaths last year hit their highest level since 1990, with 5,987 people killed. That represents a 9 percent increase from the previous year. Bicycle deaths increased 1.3 percent and were at their highest number — 840 killed — since 1991.
Deaths among pedestrians in South Carolina in 2016 rose from 125 in 2015 to 137, and 25 bicyclists were killed, an increase from 16 in 2015.
So far this year, pedestrian deaths stand at 104, compared to 110 at the same time in 2016; and 14 bicyclists have died compared to 21 in 2016.…
Whether people are in a motor vehicle, on a motorcycle or bicycle, or moving about as a pedestrian, the potential threat of death and injury should be enough to get every American’s attention.
We must do better. No one wants to be a victim or lose a friend or family member.
Orangeburg
Comments