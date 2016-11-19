Now that Haley has broken the taboo, what’s next?

1:52 Game preview: A chance to reach bowl eligibility with an exclamation point Pause

0:57 How Drew Williams ended up at USC

3:38 Chapin High School: SCHSL Competitive Cheer Championship 2016

2:33 Cocky Graduates

0:46 Crime crackdown on North Main Street leads to four arrests

1:46 Highlights: USC commit Hamsah Nasirildeen with big game on offense, defense

2:01 Postgame reaction A.C. Flora's win Myrtle Beach

3:17 Brookland-Cayce: SCHSL Competitive Cheer Championship 2016

2:08 Lula Drake Wine Parlour on Main Street