Clemson QB Deshaun Watson adds another record

2:21 Clemson's Dabo Swinney recaps ACC Championship win Pause

1:08 Dabo Swinney's message to Clemson defense

0:30 Clemson celebrates winning the ACC Championship Game

1:03 Bowl game is 'going to be huge' for Gamecocks

0:23 Body found in trunk near Columbia College

1:21 "Amazing" PAALS Service dogs graduate

1:55 The topsy turvy relationship of Donald Trump and Nikki Haley

1:14 Watch: Chapin cheerleaders perform at ACC Championship Game in Orlando

2:51 Gov. Nikki Haley on challenges, pain and resilience in South Carolina