Clemson AD: Brownell returning, but must make changes

It’s official.
Brad Brownell is returning as head coach of the Clemson men’s basketball team.
Dan Radakovich, Clemson Director of Athletics, released a statement on Monday morning.
“As part of a comprehensive season-ending review and evaluation, I met for several hours with Brad Brownell to review the recently completed season and to look ahead to 2017-2018,” Radakovich said.
“Both of us believe strongly that we should have achieved more this season and Brad is candid with his own critique and assessment. As we move forward, I expect Brad to make changes in the program to better position us for success.
“He continues to represent Clemson University with integrity and class, and we will continue to do all that we can to help him as we expect to achieve consistent success with our men’s basketball program.”
Clemson was eliminated in the first round of the NIT.
