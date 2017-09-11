Report card: Clemson defense dominates; parts of offense need work

Taking a closer look at Clemson’s 14-6 win against Auburn in Death Valley on Saturday:
Quarterback
Kelly Bryant didn’t make many spectacular plays in Clemson’s win over Auburn, but he didn’t need to. Most importantly, Bryant didn’t make a mistake to cost his team the game. The junior did not turn the ball over in his first start in prime time and led Clemson on a pair of touchdown drives, capping both with touchdown runs. He also iced the game in the fourth quarter. Clemson took over at its own 18 with 3:15 remaining and a one score lead. Bryant converted a pair of third downs, one with his arm and one with his legs, to seal the win.
Grade: B
Running back
This was the most disappointing position group for Clemson and the reason why the game was as close as it was. Clemson running backs C.J. Fuller, Adam Choice and Tavien Feaster combined to have 14 carries for 41 yards, an average of 2.9 yards per attempt. The only catch of the game was made by Choice, who scampered for a 4-yard pickup. Fuller also fumbled in the third quarter with Clemson inside the Auburn 30. Clemson had the momentum and appeared set to make it a two-possession game before Fuller’s fumble. With no explosive plays and a turnover, it was a disappointing day for Clemson’s running backs.
Grade: D
Wide receiver
Hunter Renfrow and Ray-Ray McCloud combined for 15 catches and 143 yards. Outside of that, Clemson’s receivers didn’t contribute a lot. The blocking on screen plays wasn’t great, and Auburn was able to take those away. Deon Cain was never able to connect with Bryant on a deep ball. And McCloud fumbled deep in Clemson territory to set up an Auburn field goal and give Auburn an early 6-0 lead.
Grade: C+
Tight end
The tight end position wasn’t involved in the passing game at all. No Clemson tight end made a catch. Milan Richard and company did do a decent job blocking up front.
Grade: C
Offensive line
This grade would have been higher if not for struggles at the right tackle position. Even Dabo Swinney admitted Sunday that he was disappointed with the play of Tremayne Anchrum and Sean Pollard. Mitch Hyatt was called for a hold, and Auburn was able to get pressure on Bryant pretty consistently. Auburn finished with eight tackles for loss.
Grade: B-
Defensive line
The Clemson front four controlled the line of scrimmage as Clemson finished with 11 sacks, four by Austin Bryant. The junior teamed up with Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence and Clelin Ferrell to dominate up front. Jarrett Stidham was rattled early on, and Auburn’s offense was completely taken out of its rhythm by the Clemson defensive line.
Grade A+
Linebackers
Dorian O’Daniel, Kendall Joseph and Tre Lamar were all over the field. O’Daniel finished with a career high 14 tackles, topping his previous high of 10. He reached that number in the first half. Joseph added nine tackles, while Lamar had six, including a critical sack on fourth-and-3 with Auburn in Clemson territory.
Grade: A+
Defensive backs
There were a couple of pass interference calls in the first quarter that kept drives alive, but otherwise, Clemson’s defensive backs were outstanding. Even with Van Smith and Marcus Edmond out with injuries, Clemson’s cornerbacks and safeties shut down Stidham and the Auburn passing attack. Several of Clemson’s 11 sacks were because of great coverage.
Grade: A-
Special Teams
Greg Huegel missed his only field goal attempt, but otherwise, the unit was pretty solid. Will Spiers averaged nearly 43 yards per punt, and four of his six attempts went inside the 20. Auburn’s Stephen Roberts did return a punt for 25 yards, but Clemson’s kickoff coverage was excellent.
Grade: B-
Overall
It wasn’t pretty, but any time you beat a top 15 team, that’s a good thing. The Clemson offense will need to make strides moving forward, but if the Clemson defense can keep playing like this, the Tigers are good enough to beat anyone.
Grade: B
Comments