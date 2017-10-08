Scouting Clemson’s next opponent: Syracuse Orange

Game info
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Carrier Dome (49,250); Syracuse, N.Y.
TV: ESPN
Line: Clemson by 21
Three story lines
1. Clemson starting quarterback Kelly Bryant injured his ankle against Wake Forest, and his status for Friday’s game will be determined later in the week. The Tigers are inexperienced behind Bryant with a pair of freshmen in Hunter Johnson and Zerrick Cooper.
2. Syracuse looks improved in Dino Babers’ second season. The Orange played LSU and N.C. State tough on the road, losing by single digits, and beat Pittsburgh 27-24 on Saturday. Syracuse gave Clemson a tough game at home two seasons ago before falling to the Tigers by a score of 37-27.
3. This is the start of a brutal stretch of games for Syracuse. The Orange host Clemson before back-to-back games at Miami and Florida State.
Three players to watch
1. Quarterback Eric Dungey leads the Orange in rushing and passing. The junior has 325 rushing yards and eight scores and has passed for 1,802 yards and nine touchdowns. Dungey is No. 3 in the nation in total offense with 2,127 yards.
2. Senior receiver Steve Ishmael leads the nation in receiving yards with 729 through six games. The Miami native is averaging 13 yards per reception and 121.5 yards per game.
3. Linebacker Parris Bennett leads Syracuse in tackles with 56 and tackles for loss with 5.5. The senior has recovered a fumble and forced a fumble.
Scouting report
▪ Syracuse has an offense that has moved the ball against some pretty good defenses. The Orange are averaging 467 yards per game and averaged 414 against N.C. State and LSU.
▪ The Orange have struggled up front, managing only six sacks through six games while allowing 15 sacks. Clemson is third nationally in sacks with 22.
Matt Connolly
