Clemson University

Clemson coach updates status of quarterback Kelly Bryant

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

October 23, 2017 12:15 PM

CLEMSON

Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott provided an update on Tigers quarterback Kelly Bryant during Monday’s media availability.

Elliott said that Bryant missed most of last week’s practice after injuring his ankle against Wake Forest and suffering a concussion against Syracuse, but Bryant is expected to practice Monday afternoon.

“Kelly was with the strength staff most of the week just working on getting himself back into playing shape, but was over there for some of the periods just to make sure he’s up on the game plan,” Elliott said. “Zerrick (Cooper) and Hunter (Johnson) took most of the reps. We’re anticipating (Kelly’s) going to be back today and excited to see where he’s at.”

Elliott added that he believes Bryant has cleared concussion protocol.

“As far as I know,” he said.

