Connor Shaw, Lebron James among chorus of well-wishers for injured Deshaun Watson

Former Clemson QB Deshaun Watson donates paycheck to Hurricane Harvey victims Houston Texan, former Clemson football quarterback Deshaun Watson donated his paycheck to stadium workers who were affected by Hurricane Harvey.

