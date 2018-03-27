Clemson fires women's basketball coach Audra Smith

Clemson women’s basketball coach Audra Smith has been fired, Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich announced Tuesday.
The move comes after the Tigers finished 11-19 (1-15 ACC) this past season.
Smith completed her fifth season at Clemson and went 52-99 (9-70) with the Tigers.
“We appreciate everything that coach Smith and her staff have done for our women's basketball program and for our student-athletes, but the on-court results made this decision necessary,” Radakovich said. "We have high expectations for all our athletic programs, and we need a new direction and fresh perspective in women's basketball. We wish Audra all the best moving forward as we begin a national search for our new head coach."
Smith came to Clemson after spending nine seasons at UAB.
She was 138-138 with the Blazers, including 72-71 in Conference USA.
Smith was college teammates with South Carolina coach Dawn Staley at Virginia, and the two remain close friends.
