Clemson University

Clemson fires women's basketball coach Audra Smith

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

March 27, 2018 02:52 PM

CLEMSON

Clemson women’s basketball coach Audra Smith has been fired, Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich announced Tuesday.

The move comes after the Tigers finished 11-19 (1-15 ACC) this past season.

Smith completed her fifth season at Clemson and went 52-99 (9-70) with the Tigers.

“We appreciate everything that coach Smith and her staff have done for our women's basketball program and for our student-athletes, but the on-court results made this decision necessary,” Radakovich said. "We have high expectations for all our athletic programs, and we need a new direction and fresh perspective in women's basketball. We wish Audra all the best moving forward as we begin a national search for our new head coach."

Smith came to Clemson after spending nine seasons at UAB.

She was 138-138 with the Blazers, including 72-71 in Conference USA.

Smith was college teammates with South Carolina coach Dawn Staley at Virginia, and the two remain close friends.

