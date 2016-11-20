College Sports

November 20, 2016 2:08 AM

SC State debuts 55-year-old running back

Wire Reports

ORANGEBURG

Adrian Kollock Jr. passed for a TD and ran for another, Bishop Ford ran for two more scores and South Carolina State (4-6, 4-3 MEAC) debuted a 55-year-old running back on senior day in a 32-0 victory over Savannah State on Saturday.

With 4:34 remaining in the opening quarter, Joe Thomas Sr. took a handoff and gained three yards. He is believed to be the oldest player to ever appear in a Division I college football game. Thomas enrolled at SC State at age 51 with his son, Joe Thomas Jr. – now a Green Bay Packer – and practiced as a scout player.

