Former Dillon star QB dismissed from Coastal Carolina football team

Quarterback Avery McCall arrived at Coastal Carolina with impressive credentials and promise, but it appears his career with the Chanticleers football team will be short-lived.
Coastal Carolina has dismissed McCall from the team for not living up to his responsibilities associated with the program’s standard of behavior known as BAM (Be A Man), according to CCU associate athletics director/media relations Mike Cawood.
Head coach Joe Moglia has described BAM principles as “standing on your own two feet, taking responsibility for yourself, treating others with dignity and respect, and living with the consequences of your actions.”
The Dillon High product played in just two games as a true freshman this past season and had six carries for 2 yards while also completing both of his pass attempts for 56 yards. McCall was one of seven quarterbacks used by Coastal Carolina in 2016, and his action was limited by a wrist injury incurred early in the season.
McCall was a star in high school, becoming the first player in South Carolina history to win four consecutive state high school championships as a starting quarterback.
McCall may remain a student at the university.
