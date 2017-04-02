Staley finally gets her trophy

4:41 Gamecocks celebrate national championship! Pause

0:45 The scene in Five Points: Fans celebrate national title

0:58 Why Alaina Coates is not at national championship game

4:19 Dawn Staley explains what it would mean to win the national title

0:50 Look: Gamecock Jesus the moment South Carolina won national title

0:44 Dawn Staley hoists the national championship trophy

1:54 National champs! Dawn Staley cuts down the net

0:52 A'Ja Wilson, Kaela Davis dance with band after national title

2:42 Tartan Day South 2017