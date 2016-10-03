Georgia RB Nick Chubb ‘cleared to go’ for USC game

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said running back Nick Chubb should be ready to play in Saturday’s road game against South Carolina.
“We feel good about him going into this week,” Smart said. “We’re not holding him back in any kind of way. He’s cleared to go for that game. It’s more of a deal of was he better at the time than those other backs? Was he completely healthy and able to run at full speed?”
Chubb was available for Saturday’s 34-31 loss to Tennessee this past Saturday. He ended up taking only one carry for 3 yards.
Chubb sprained his ankle against Mississippi, which held him out of the first three days of practice last week.
“He didn’t practice the whole week so it made it harder for him to go in and get reps,” Smart said. “This week’s he cleared to go and we’ll see where he’s at. We’ll make sure he builds his reps as the week goes and that he’s ready for the game.”
Since running for 222 yards and two touchdowns in a season-opening win over North Carolina, Chubb hasn’t reached the 100-yard barrier. Through five games, Chubb has run the ball 84 times for 425 yards and three touchdowns.
With Chubb limited against the Volunteers, the Bulldogs relied heavily on Sony Michel and Brian Herrien in the running game. Michel totaled 91 rushing yards and a touchdown and Herrien ran for 74 yards.
Ledbetter out
For the sixth consecutive week, defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter won’t be available.
Ledbetter will remain suspended for Saturday’s game against South Carolina. More than likely, this will conclude Ledbetter’s suspension, if it’s being adhered to by the University of Georgia’s student-athlete handbook. The handbook states that if a football player is suspended twice for alcohol-related offenses, with one of those being a DUI, then it’s a mandatory six-game suspension.
Ledbetter was arrested during the spring for underage consumption of alcohol and possession of a false identification, although the charges were ultimately dismissed. In July, Ledbetter was arrested for a DUI.
In 2015 as a freshman, Ledbetter recorded four tackles in seven games for the Bulldogs.
D-lineman could return
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said the Bulldogs will likely have freshman defensive lineman David Marshall back for Saturday’s game against South Carolina.
Marshall was unable to play during Saturday’s 34-31 loss to Tennessee due to a concussion.
“David is expected to be back,” Smart said. “It’s a deal that he’s going to be non-contact today but he’s going to be able to go out in practice and run and move around and do more stuff, which is really helpful to us. The guy is really playing well and helping our team in an area of need. I’m hoping he is.”
This season, Marshall has nine tackles and a sack.
