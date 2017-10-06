Georgia starting linebacker facing possible suspension after arrest

Georgia junior linebacker Natrez Patrick (6) enters Sanford Stadium during the Dawg Walk before an NCAA college football game against Appalachian State, in Athens, Ga., earlier this season. Patrick could be facing a four-game suspension following his second arrest on marijuana charges in three years. Patrick is tied for third on the team with 17 tackles and his status for Saturday’s game at Vanderbilt is not clear.(Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via AP, File) Joshua L. Jones AP