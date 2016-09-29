Lattimore: ‘I feel fulfilled, I’m happy and I love Columbia’

Marcus Lattimore should have been getting ready for another day of practice on Thursday, preparing for San Francisco’s Sunday game against the Cowboys.
Instead, he was speaking to the Touchdown Club in Columbia. The circumstances why have long been covered, but Lattimore talks with no trace of regret.
“I didn’t picture my life to be like this,” he said. “I had no clue what God had in store for me. All I know is, I feel fulfilled, I’m happy and I love Columbia. So who knows what’s next for me?”
Lattimore preached his message to the room of longtime South Carolina boosters and the high-school athletes honored Thursday, saying the same words he’s said since his horrific career-ending injury. Don’t take anything for granted, because you never know when athletic ability will be taken from you.
“Every chance I get, every opportunity I get to share my story, if it fits in my schedule, I’m there,” he said. “Because I know potentially it could change someone’s life. I’ve been in their shoes. I know exactly what they’re facing right now. And I pretty much just want to share some of the things that I’ve learned over the years.”
Lattimore is in Columbia full-time, coaching Heathwood Hall’s B-team (fifth to seventh grade) and he had a big game Thursday. The Highlanders, 1-2 thus far, were taking on Ben Lippen.
In between those duties, he accepts every invitation to speak that he can, and helps out the Gamecocks. While he hasn’t spoken to the full team, he’s around to talk to the running backs.
“I speak a lot with coach (Bobby) Bentley, I talk to Rico Dowdle, I talk to all the running backs. Obviously, they’re my guys,” Lattimore said.
And what’s his opinion on how the Gamecocks are handling a 2-2 start where their offense can’t get in gear?
“The guys are in good spirits. The effort’s out on the field … we’re giving 100 percent effort,” he answered. “We just got to figure out our identity on offense and defense and rally behind (Brandon) McIlwain. Guys have got to make plays around him.”
Will Muschamp talked to Lattimore about a potential staff position before he was hired, and when he was chosen, he offered Lattimore a job. Lattimore accepted, although the NCAA later told him he couldn’t host football camps and be a USC employee at the same time.
It was a choice – host just-USC football camps and work for USC, or do any football camps he wanted for any player in the state while working for someone else. Lattimore, who still says he doesn’t think college coaching is for him, chose the latter and was then hired at Heathwood.
That doesn’t stop him from helping out the Gamecocks whenever he’s asked. Having played for Bentley at Byrnes High, Lattimore is the perfect representative of the style of back Bentley wants at USC. Bentley can point to Lattimore any time one of his current running backs needs extra guidance.
“It’s definitely something appealing, without a doubt,” Lattimore said of perhaps someday joining USC’s staff. “But as of now, I think high-school level is perfect for me, just being able to invest in those guys and be around Columbia.
“When Will Muschamp calls my phone, whenever he needs me, I’m there.”
