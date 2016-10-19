USC Gamecocks Football

October 19, 2016 3:47 PM

How much does it cost USC to buy a victory?

The South Carolina (2-4) football team needs a victory, and UMass (1-6) on Saturday seems to be just the ticket. But it’ll be costly.

USC is paying UMass a $1.5 million guarantee for the game on Saturday, almost twice as much as it will pay any other non-conference opponent, according to its 2016-17 projected football revenues.

Net ticket sales are projected at $1,073,143, a total of $426,857 less than the guarantee UMass will receive.

In its other two non-conference home games, USC paid $850,000 to ECU and will pay $400,000 to Western Carolina.

By the numbers

A look at the numbers for the UMass game from USC’s FY 2016-17 projected football revenues:

Gross Ticket Sales ($25 per ticket): $1,618,000

-- Bond Fee ($8 Per Ticket): $491,200

= Net Income: $1,126,800

-- Admission taxes: $53,657

= Net Ticket Sales: $1,073,143

-- Guarantee Paid to UMass: $1,500,000

= Difference: ($426,857)

