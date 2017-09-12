A long time coming: Ty’Son Williams makes case in Gamecocks backfield

1:03 Power outages in South Carolina Pause

1:46 Jake Bentley previews first home game, playing in front of 'best fans in the world'

1:06 DHEC inspects dam safety in advance of Hurricane Irma

1:39 'I was fat and chubby': Kinlaw's body transformation a confidence booster

1:12 Devine Foods to close

1:46 Former Rep. Jim Merrill gets 29 charges dismissed if he... Prosecutor lays it out.

0:38 Scenes from Irma's trek through the Midlands

6:13 Clemson vs. Louisville preview, breakdown

5:48 Josh Kendall: Enjoy the moment, don't look too far ahead