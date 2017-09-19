Deebo Samuel’s possible return date still uncertain

For now, South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp is not going to think about when or if star wide receiver Deebo Samuel might return this season.

“We haven’t had any conversation with him or the medical staff right now,” Muschamp said Tuesday. “It’s been a tough deal for him. Talking to him Saturday night after the game I just didn’t think there was any appropriate time to address that right now. Certainly, we’ll address that moving forward, but I just didn’t think it was an appropriate time."

Samuel had surgery Sunday to repair a broken bone in his lower left leg, and he was scheduled to be released from the hospital Monday, Muschamp said. He was injured in the third quarter of Saturday night’s 23-13 loss to Kentucky.

Immediately after the game, Muschamp said Samuel would miss the remainder of the season, but Samuel and his mother tweeted later that night that he could return in five-to-six weeks. As of Tuesday afternoon, quarterback Jake Bentley still wasn’t sure when his favorite target would return.

“He should be back in a couple of weeks. Isn’t it like five or six?,” Bentley asked, looking to a school official for confirmation. “Whatever, he’s going to work his tail off to get back as fast as he can.”

Samuel has six of South Carolina’s 11 touchdowns this year. He is the team’s leading receiver with 15 catches for 250 yards, and he’s also scored on two kickoff returns and a running play.

“It's not one person who steps in and accomplishes those things. It's multiple guys and we certainly have guys that we have confidence in and have the ability to be very effective in what we are trying to do,” Muschamp said. “(Randrecous) Drec Davis, OrTre Smith, Bryan Edwards, Terry Googer, Chad Terrell, those guys need to continue to come on for us and certainly are capable. Shi (Smith)( is going to continue to play in the slot. Drec will get some more snaps in the slot. We will continue to try to get the best 11 on the field, and that's what we need to do. Man down, man up. It's unfortunate situation for him, but one man's misfortune is another man's opportunity.”