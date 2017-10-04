More Videos

  First look: South Carolina freshman DB Jamyest Williams

    Jamyest Williams signed with the South Carolina football team out of Grayson High School as part of the 2017 class.

Jamyest Williams signed with the South Carolina football team out of Grayson High School as part of the 2017 class.
Jamyest Williams signed with the South Carolina football team out of Grayson High School as part of the 2017 class.

USC Gamecocks Football

Why ‘fierce’ nature is propelling South Carolina’s Jamyest Williams

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

October 04, 2017 3:14 PM

Jamyest Williams led the South Carolina football team in tackles on Saturday against Texas A&M.

This is worth noting for several reasons.

First, it’s not exactly common for a nickel corner to do that. He played a little safety, but for the most part, he’s matching slot receivers. Second, he’s a true freshman, and that kind of production from a smaller, first-year guy is always worth noting.

His coaches sure have, and credit it to an attribute beyond his physical skills.

“Competitive edge is talent,” Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said. “ He’s got a high competitive edge. He’s a very fierce competitor.”

At 5-foot-9, 175 pounds, he has to just to survive as a defensive starter in the SEC. And his last game was a test, make no mistake.

The Aggies’ array of run-pass option plays often target the nickel corner, forcing him to cover a lot of space and make sure tackles when he gets there. He made 10 tackles against A&M, a couple for loss.

He’s got 26 stops this year, with an interception and a fumble recovery.

The Gamecocks will probably be able to work him into some different spots this week, as Arkansas’ base offense means more three-linebacker looks.

Whatever he’s asked to do, the former four-star prospect will put himself in position to accomplish. That’s because of something else he brings that the coaches prize.

“He also practices the right way,” Muschamp said. “And that’s something we’ve done the last couple years, emphasizing how important preparation creates separation on gameday. But he’s had that before he got here. I credit his dad and Grayson High School, the people that were there. He understands how to work.”

