Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian (13) is hit by Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Melvin Ingram (54) during the second quarter at StubHub Center. Orlando Ramirez USA TODAY
USC Gamecocks Football

Did you see the big hit by this former Gamecock?

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

October 22, 2017 10:23 PM

CARSON, Calif.

Former South Carolina Gamecock standout Melvin Ingram had a huge hit in the Los Angeles Chargers game against the Denver Broncos Sunday.

The bad news for Ingram, he was flagged on the play and given a questionable roughing the passer penalty for his hit on Trevor Siemian.

The good news, Ingram’s penalty didn’t hurt the Chargers as they shutout the Broncos, 21-0, recording five sacks.

Ingram had one of the sacks in an overall strong effort. Ingram had three tackles, all solo, two of them for loss. In addition to the sack, Ingram had a quarterback hit.

For the season, Ingram is among the NFL leaders in sacks. He has 7.5, leaving him one behind South Carolina native Demarcus Lawrence’s 8.5 sacks. Ingram also has 27 tackles to go along with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Ingram played for the Gamecocks from 2008-11, switching from linebacker to defensive end. As a junior, he led USC with nine sacks. As a senior, Ingram had 10 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, two interceptions and scored three touchdowns, leading him to be named an All-American and first team All-SEC.

There were strong reactions to Ingram’s hit on Twitter. Many did more than question the penalty.

