Did you see the big hit by this former Gamecock?

Former South Carolina Gamecock standout Melvin Ingram had a huge hit in the Los Angeles Chargers game against the Denver Broncos Sunday.
The bad news for Ingram, he was flagged on the play and given a questionable roughing the passer penalty for his hit on Trevor Siemian.
The good news, Ingram’s penalty didn’t hurt the Chargers as they shutout the Broncos, 21-0, recording five sacks.
@MelvinIngram always on beast mode pic.twitter.com/lJR1xOvH4Q— Jisset Pena (@jisset_p) October 22, 2017
How the heck was this roughing the passer? @MelvinIngram robbed of a sack! pic.twitter.com/iD2RPZWTOs— Robert Lamanuzzi (@Roblamy) October 23, 2017
Ingram had one of the sacks in an overall strong effort. Ingram had three tackles, all solo, two of them for loss. In addition to the sack, Ingram had a quarterback hit.
For the season, Ingram is among the NFL leaders in sacks. He has 7.5, leaving him one behind South Carolina native Demarcus Lawrence’s 8.5 sacks. Ingram also has 27 tackles to go along with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Ingram played for the Gamecocks from 2008-11, switching from linebacker to defensive end. As a junior, he led USC with nine sacks. As a senior, Ingram had 10 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, two interceptions and scored three touchdowns, leading him to be named an All-American and first team All-SEC.
There were strong reactions to Ingram’s hit on Twitter. Many did more than question the penalty.
This guy @MelvinIngram on a mission ‼️ https://t.co/xL8mtYs4SC— Dylan Thompson (@DylanPThompson) October 22, 2017
You see the one they called on Melvin Ingram today in the Chargers vs Broncos game? It was just stupid.— Swimsuitman (@KevinLeeLoper) October 23, 2017
@espngolic What are your thoughts about the penalty on Melvin Ingram? Seemed like a clean hit.— Tracy (@trdraeger) October 23, 2017
That my LB #MelvinIngram #Chargers #BSCall https://t.co/OmNbCjL6KR— Edward Perez (@1965EPerez) October 23, 2017
It's game of thrones I'm the king and @MelvinIngram delivered me his head ... #YPC— Geoff Fienberg (@gfienberg17) October 22, 2017
I just saw the highlight of Melvin Ingram sacking Trevor Siemian and I'm not sure how Siemian is still alive.— Mark Haselden (@MarkHaselden) October 22, 2017
S/o @MelvinIngram for that clean sack. They robbed you on that one⚡️— WLLB (@WillBdaDon) October 22, 2017
Definitely not roughing the passer by @MelvinIngram https://t.co/5SNwuUgiSm— Tommy2Cocks (@thomas1498h) October 22, 2017
Former USC Gamecock Melvin Ingram with the best sack of the season in the NFL. https://t.co/2koJeSzhZn— Frank Barnhill (@FrankBarnhill) October 22, 2017
So if Melvin Ingram makes a clean hard tackle on the quarterback while he’s holding the ball, he gets a penalty? #Chargers #DENvsLAC pic.twitter.com/XxjtPNtIsf— Uhkwair (@_Uhkwair) October 22, 2017
Melvin Ingram deal looking better and better each game. Glad to see him step it up after getting paid— Peter Ramos (@Rraymos) October 22, 2017
Melvin Ingram got called for roughing the passer on clean sack: Ah the classic "it looked bad" roughing the passer— NFL News (@AwesomeNFLNews) October 22, 2017
melvin ingram should have 2 sacks— spoopy ziggy (@zig_xz) October 22, 2017
@MelvinIngram legitimately may have killed a QB today lol— Troy Vermillion (@T1V_1018) October 22, 2017
Melvin Ingram blasted Trevor Siemian with a perfectly legal hit but got flagged anyway https://t.co/Wk4zYf5tEb https://t.co/3h7KfZTbMs— sportmetweets (@sportmetweets) October 22, 2017
Foolish referees calling a foul on Melvin Ingram for a monster sack.— Sajjad1234 (@TheSlyDog88) October 22, 2017
Drives the shoulder into the QB. Perfect and most safe technique. #NFL
Melvin Ingram blasted Trevor Siemian with a perfectly legal hit but got flagged anyway https://t.co/GjMX8lmMT7— Cheree Hoos (@mlombardifoxtv) October 22, 2017
@MelvinIngram is a monster ⚡️— 702 (@vcochino47) October 22, 2017
This is my favorite play of all time. @MelvinIngram is my new God. #BoltUp #DENvsLAC ⚡ https://t.co/HOQJFIdKqp— JoeThe (@ownlyjoeking) October 22, 2017
Que bestia es Melvin Ingram!— Richy Alvisua (@chargericardo) October 22, 2017
@NFL the @MelvinIngram hit on semian is roughing the passer?? C'mon bro, the @LFL girls hit harder than that.! @NFL getting soft— Island*boi (@Justice_Higa) October 22, 2017
@MelvinIngram with probably the best sack all year and they called that bull... #DENvsLAC— Freddy Sebastian Vaz (@FreddyyVaz) October 22, 2017
Melvin Ingram got a flag for hitting the QB too hard, which is probably the best compliment he could ever get— BUM CHILLIPS (@edsbs) October 22, 2017
Melvin Ingram destroyed siemian— Sam Reyes (@SamReyesLV) October 22, 2017
