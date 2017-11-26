Skai Moore, Hayden Hurst wear sorrow on their sleeves, leave mark at USC

More Videos 2:29 What Will Muschamp said about USC loss to Clemson Pause 0:56 Taking stock of Jake Bentley's performance vs. Clemson 0:52 What we learned from South Carolina vs. Clemson 0:30 Emotional Hayden Hurst in alma mater at Williams-Brice, maybe for last time 2:13 Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s 34-10 win over South Carolina 1:25 Top 20 Photos: South Carolina vs. Clemson 1:52 Dabo Swinney addresses South Carolina fans throwing debris on the field 1:00 South Carolina's updated bowl outlook 3:52 Critics, supporters discuss proposed Courage Center for recovering youth addicts Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Emotional Hayden Hurst in alma mater at Williams-Brice, maybe for last time For maybe the last time, South Carolina Gamecock Hayden Hurst raises a glass a Williams-Brice stadium For maybe the last time, South Carolina Gamecock Hayden Hurst raises a glass a Williams-Brice stadium Ben Breiner bbreiner@thestate.com

For maybe the last time, South Carolina Gamecock Hayden Hurst raises a glass a Williams-Brice stadium Ben Breiner bbreiner@thestate.com