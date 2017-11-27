More Videos

  • Pharoh Cooper celebrates NFL Draft selection by LA Rams

    Watch the raw video as South Carolina wide receiver Pharoh Cooper is drafted by the LA Rams on Saturday.

Watch the raw video as South Carolina wide receiver Pharoh Cooper is drafted by the LA Rams on Saturday.
Watch the raw video as South Carolina wide receiver Pharoh Cooper is drafted by the LA Rams on Saturday.

USC Gamecocks Football

South Carolina in NFL: Pharoh Cooper may be the league’s best all-around returner

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@thestate.com

November 27, 2017 04:15 PM

While South Carolina fans wait to see Gamecock legend Jadeveon Clowney take field Monday night for the Houston Texans, a number of other former USC stars continued their rise to the top of their respective positions in the NFL this past weekend.

Los Angeles Rams receiver Pharoh Cooper didn’t do much on offense against the New Orleans Saints this Sunday, catching just one pass for nine yards.

But he continued to excel in the return game, taking both a kickoff and a punt back for 40 yards to give the Rams excellent field position in their 26-20 win over the New Orleans Saints. He ended the day with 169 total return yards, bringing his total on the season to 918.

Cooper now leads the NFL in kickoff return yards and return average. On punts, he ranks third in the league in return average, and calls some of the fewest fair catches of any regular returner. He also has only lost one fumble this year.

The Orange County Register has profiled Cooper and his confidence in returning the ball at a time when returns are plummeting across the league, and given his latest performances, he should be gaining consideration as an All-Pro returner, or at the very least a Pro Bowl one.

While Cooper has become one of the NFL’s best return men, former Gamecock and current Philadelphia Eagle Alshon Jeffery has become one of the biggest scoring threats in the league.

Over the past four weeks, Jeffery has transformed his first season in Philly from a disappointment to one of the best receiving performances for the NFL’s top team. Against his former team, the Chicago Bears, this Sunday, Jeffery caught five passes for 52 yards and a touchdown — his fifth score in four games. He now has seven total TDs on the season, tied for fifth in the league and fourth among receivers.

How they fared

Jerell Adams, WR, New York Giants: Appeared but recorded no stats

Damiere Byrd, WR, Carolina Panthers: DNP, injured reserve, but has resumed practicing

A.J. Cann, G, Jacksonville Jaguars: Started his third straight game after a triceps injury

Jadeveon Clowney, DE, Houston Texans: Yet to play

Jared Cook, TE, Oakland Raiders: 1 catch on 5 targets for 1 yard

Pharoh Cooper, WR, Los Angeles Rams: 1 catch on 2 target for 9 yards, 4 kick returns for 110 yards and a long of 40, 3 punt returns for 59 yards with a long of 40, 1 fumble

Mike Davis, RB, Seattle Seahawks: DNP, injured

Patrick DiMarco, FB, Buffalo Bills: Started for the fifth time this season, recorded no stats

Bruce Ellington, WR, Houston Texans: Yet to play

Stephon Gilmore, CB, New England Patriots: 1 tackle, 1 interception returned for 20 yards

Melvin Ingram, LB, Los Angeles Chargers: 2 tackles, 1 solo

Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles: 5 catches on 9 targets for 52 yards, 1 touchdown, tied for fifth in the NFL in touchdown catches

T.J. Johnson, C, Cincinnati Bengals: Played but did not start

Johnathan Joseph, CB, Houston Texans: 4 tackles, 2 solo, 4 straight games with at least 4 stops

Captain Munnerlyn, CB, Carolina Panthers: Missed his first game of the season with illness

Corey Robinson, OT, Detroit Lions: Played in his third straight game after being activated off the injured reserve

Brandon Shell, OT, New York Jets: Started for the second consecutive game

Darian Stewart, S, Denver Broncos: 6 tackles, 5 solo, in his ninth straight start

Ryan Succop, K, Tennessee Titans: 2 for 2 on field goals with a long of 45 yards, 2 for 2 on extra points

D.J. Swearinger, S, Washington Redskins: 4 tackles, 3 solo, on pace to start every game this season for the first time in his career

