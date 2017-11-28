What we know: Which Gamecock commits are signing when

The accelerated football recruiting cycle kicks into a higher gear as South Carolina’s regular season finale begins a 3 1/2-week sprint to the early signing period.
USC has 18 public commits, plus a greyshirt. It’s expected they’ll take four or five more commitments, give or take the natural maneuvering between now and then.
Here’s what is confirmed in terms of when players will sign.
December signees/Midyear enrollees
Never miss a local story.
▪ DB RJ Roderick
▪ WR Darius Rush
▪ OL Wyatt Campbell
▪ OL Hank Manos
▪ RB Deshaun Fenwick
▪ RB Lavonte Valentine
▪ QB Dakereon Joyner
▪ OL Maxwell Iyama
▪ LB Ernest Jones
▪ DL Tyreek Johnson (greyshirt previous last class)
Plans to sign in December, not enroll early
▪ DL Jabari Ellis
Plans to sign in February
▪ OL Lamarius Benson
▪ WR Ronnie Jamison
▪ WR Josh Vann
Contacted, have not yet responded
▪ DB Marlon Character Jr.
▪ DB Jonathan Gipson
▪ DE Kingsley Enagbare
▪ WR Tyquan Johnson
▪ OL Jesus Gibbs
Comments