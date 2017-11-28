What we know: Which Gamecock commits are signing when

0:31 Dutch Fork players give their best imitations of coach Tom Knotts Pause

1:28 SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers

1:56 USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

1:26 Richland County automotive burglary

0:50 USC, Clemson targets react to outcome of rivalry game

1:15 A house divided is going to be a house

4:35 The future of Kurt Roper and the USC offense

2:39 Clemson OC Jeff Scott recaps South Carolina, previews Miami

3:52 Critics, supporters discuss proposed Courage Center for recovering youth addicts