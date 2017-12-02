Reports: Roper interviews, name ‘increasingly involved’ with open job

More Videos 3:04 Updated USC bowl outlook: And the options are ... Pause 2:09 Public face of SCE&G takes heat for corporate woes 1:28 Watch: Lamar celebrates record-setting championship victory 1:56 USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:54 Main Street business reopens on Bush River road 5:19 Dabo Swinney previews Clemson vs. Miami in ACC title game 0:55 What concerns kayakers about the new section of Three Rivers Greenway? 0:43 Missing Lexington County woman 1:00 South Carolina season ends at College Cup 1:42 Clemson, Miami to battle in ACC title game with CFP implications Video Link copy Embed Code copy

The future of Kurt Roper and the USC offense The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner review the state of the South Carolina football team's offense. The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner review the state of the South Carolina football team's offense. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

