More Videos

Updated USC bowl outlook: And the options are ... 3:04

Updated USC bowl outlook: And the options are ...

Pause
Public face of SCE&G takes heat for corporate woes 2:09

Public face of SCE&G takes heat for corporate woes

Watch: Lamar celebrates record-setting championship victory 1:28

Watch: Lamar celebrates record-setting championship victory

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:56

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

Main Street business reopens on Bush River road 1:54

Main Street business reopens on Bush River road

Dabo Swinney previews Clemson vs. Miami in ACC title game 5:19

Dabo Swinney previews Clemson vs. Miami in ACC title game

What concerns kayakers about the new section of Three Rivers Greenway? 0:55

What concerns kayakers about the new section of Three Rivers Greenway?

Missing Lexington County woman 0:43

Missing Lexington County woman

South Carolina season ends at College Cup 1:00

South Carolina season ends at College Cup

Clemson, Miami to battle in ACC title game with CFP implications 1:42

Clemson, Miami to battle in ACC title game with CFP implications

  • The future of Kurt Roper and the USC offense

    The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner review the state of the South Carolina football team's offense.

The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner review the state of the South Carolina football team's offense. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com
The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner review the state of the South Carolina football team's offense. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Football

Reports: Roper interviews, name ‘increasingly involved’ with open job

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

December 02, 2017 08:40 AM

Things are apparently progressing in South Carolina offensive coordinator Kurt Roper’s pursuit of a spot after Columbia.

USA Today’s Dan Wolken reported Roper’s name was “increasingly involved” with the job opening at Rice football. FootballScoop then added a report he interviewed this week and strongly wants the job.

Roper played quarterback and defensive back for Rice in the early 1990s. He went on to work with David Cutcliffe for the majority of his career.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Rice fired David Bailiff, who went 57-80 with four bowl trips at one of the harder jobs in the country. Bailiff was a cerebral, offensively-focused coach, a mold that could describe Roper.

Roper’s two seasons in Columbia were rocky. The first featured a young and inconsistent roster, with a lot of quarterback instability, while the second included losing a top runner and receiver and offensive line injuries. But USC ranked 108th and 83rd in yards per play, played at a slow pace both seasons and could not be called highly effective either season.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Updated USC bowl outlook: And the options are ... 3:04

Updated USC bowl outlook: And the options are ...

Pause
Public face of SCE&G takes heat for corporate woes 2:09

Public face of SCE&G takes heat for corporate woes

Watch: Lamar celebrates record-setting championship victory 1:28

Watch: Lamar celebrates record-setting championship victory

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:56

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

Main Street business reopens on Bush River road 1:54

Main Street business reopens on Bush River road

Dabo Swinney previews Clemson vs. Miami in ACC title game 5:19

Dabo Swinney previews Clemson vs. Miami in ACC title game

What concerns kayakers about the new section of Three Rivers Greenway? 0:55

What concerns kayakers about the new section of Three Rivers Greenway?

Missing Lexington County woman 0:43

Missing Lexington County woman

South Carolina season ends at College Cup 1:00

South Carolina season ends at College Cup

Clemson, Miami to battle in ACC title game with CFP implications 1:42

Clemson, Miami to battle in ACC title game with CFP implications

  • Updated USC bowl outlook: And the options are ...

    The State's Josh Kendall and Ben Breiner review the top bowl options for the South Carolina football team.

Updated USC bowl outlook: And the options are ...

View More Video