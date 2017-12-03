When ESPN can't even get the Gamecocks logo right

If you followed the ESPN graphic, you’d have a hard time arriving on time to South Carolina’s bowl game.
USC made the Outback Bowl and is set to face Michigan. Whoever assembled the graphic got the Michigan logo right, plus the names of the teams.
But not much else.
December 3, 2017
Never miss a local story.
The logo used for South Carolina, that’s the South Carolina State “S” with a Bulldog atop it.
The date of the game listed? Dec. 29 (It’s Jan. 1)
The time listed? 8:30 p.m. (It’s at noon)
The game in that slot is the game between Ohio State and Southern Cal.
Comments