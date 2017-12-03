More Videos

What Will Muschamp said about Kurt Roper 0:36

What Will Muschamp said about Kurt Roper

Pause
Outback Bowl 'a great reward' for Gamecocks 1:34

Outback Bowl 'a great reward' for Gamecocks

South Carolina's updated bowl outlook 1:00

South Carolina's updated bowl outlook

Gamecocks freshman Bianca Jackson ‘grew up’ with opportunity to guard Rebecca Greenwell 0:35

Gamecocks freshman Bianca Jackson ‘grew up’ with opportunity to guard Rebecca Greenwell

Public face of SCE&G takes heat for corporate woes 2:09

Public face of SCE&G takes heat for corporate woes

Missing Lexington County woman 0:43

Missing Lexington County woman

Dabo Swinney looks ahead to Clemson in the playoffs 2:53

Dabo Swinney looks ahead to Clemson in the playoffs

How progress benefits Gamecocks now and in recruiting 1:21

How progress benefits Gamecocks now and in recruiting

USC’s Patrick Wright explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:56

USC’s Patrick Wright explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

Changes at NewSpring Church 1:08

Changes at NewSpring Church

  • How USC is approaching recruiting with early signing period

    South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses the early signing period.

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses the early signing period. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses the early signing period. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Football

When ESPN can't even get the Gamecocks logo right

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

December 03, 2017 07:29 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

If you followed the ESPN graphic, you’d have a hard time arriving on time to South Carolina’s bowl game.

USC made the Outback Bowl and is set to face Michigan. Whoever assembled the graphic got the Michigan logo right, plus the names of the teams.

But not much else.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The logo used for South Carolina, that’s the South Carolina State “S” with a Bulldog atop it.

The date of the game listed? Dec. 29 (It’s Jan. 1)

The time listed? 8:30 p.m. (It’s at noon)

The game in that slot is the game between Ohio State and Southern Cal.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

What Will Muschamp said about Kurt Roper 0:36

What Will Muschamp said about Kurt Roper

Pause
Outback Bowl 'a great reward' for Gamecocks 1:34

Outback Bowl 'a great reward' for Gamecocks

South Carolina's updated bowl outlook 1:00

South Carolina's updated bowl outlook

Gamecocks freshman Bianca Jackson ‘grew up’ with opportunity to guard Rebecca Greenwell 0:35

Gamecocks freshman Bianca Jackson ‘grew up’ with opportunity to guard Rebecca Greenwell

Public face of SCE&G takes heat for corporate woes 2:09

Public face of SCE&G takes heat for corporate woes

Missing Lexington County woman 0:43

Missing Lexington County woman

Dabo Swinney looks ahead to Clemson in the playoffs 2:53

Dabo Swinney looks ahead to Clemson in the playoffs

How progress benefits Gamecocks now and in recruiting 1:21

How progress benefits Gamecocks now and in recruiting

USC’s Patrick Wright explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:56

USC’s Patrick Wright explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

Changes at NewSpring Church 1:08

Changes at NewSpring Church

  • How USC is approaching recruiting with early signing period

    South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses the early signing period.

How USC is approaching recruiting with early signing period

View More Video