December 3, 2016 5:08 PM

Gamecocks have made four bowl requests

By Josh Kendall

jkendall@thestate.com

South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner has submitted a list of the Gamecocks top four preferred bowl destinations to the conference office, and now the team’s fans must sit back and wait to learn its postseason fate.

“It comes down to the SEC and the bowl sites, so we are kind of at the mercy of them,” Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said. “I’m just happy we’re playing in one.”

South Carolina finished Muschamp’s first season 6-6. It’ll learn its bowl fate Sunday afternoon.

The Belk Bowl (Charlotte, Dec. 29) is one of the four bowls Tanner turned into the SEC. He declined to name the other three. The Belk Bowl is one of a pool of six bowls with SEC affiliations that share selection priority. The group also includes the Outback, TaxSlayer, Music City, Liberty and Texas bowls. The conference office picks which teams go to which of that group.

“You have the opportunity to talk about the bowls you would like to go to and that conversation is a two-way street. The league is going to do the very best to accommodate you if possible,” Tanner said. “There’s constant conversation and dialogue with the leadership at the SEC.”

The Belk Bowl would be an easy drive for South Carolina’s fans, and it is also interested in the Gamecocks, a source told The State. However, a spot in Charlotte would mean South Carolina would have to jump a seven-win SEC team.

“That would be obvious for our fans to travel to come to see us,” Tanner said. “That certainly was on the list, but there were some other bowls on the list, too.”

After the pool of six bowls are filled, the Birmingham Bowl (Birmingham, Ala., Dec. 29) will get to select from the remaining bowl-eligible conference teams, and that game remains a logical landing spot for South Carolina.

“We were a 3-9 team last year. We are excited about getting an opportunity to go to a bowl,” Tanner said. “We will be excited when we find out the final destination.”

Tanner expects to know his bowl destination by 5 p.m. Sunday.

USC’s bowl history

Season

Bowl

Result

1945

Gator

Wake Forest 26, USC 14

1969

Peach

West Virginia 14, USC 3

1975

Tangerine

Miami (Ohio) 20, USC 7

1979

Hall Of Fame

Missouri 24, USC 14

1980

Gator

Pittsburgh 37, USC 9

1984

Gator

Oklahoma State 21, USC 14

1987

Gator

LSU 30, USC 13

1988

Liberty

Indiana 34, USC 10

1994

Carquest

USC 24, West Virginia 21

2000

Outback

USC 24, Ohio State 7

2001

Outback

USC 31, Ohio State 28

2005

Independence

Missouri 38, USC 31

2006

Liberty

USC 44, Houston 36

2008

Outback

Iowa 31, USC 10

2009

PapaJohns.com

Connecticut 20, USC 7

2010

Chick-fil-A

Florida State 26, USC 17

2011

Capital One

USC 30, Nebraska 13

2012

Outback

USC 33, Michigan 28

2013

Capital One

USC 34, Wisconsin 24

2014

Independence

USC 24, Miami (Fla.) 21

