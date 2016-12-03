Gamecocks have made four bowl requests

South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner has submitted a list of the Gamecocks top four preferred bowl destinations to the conference office, and now the team’s fans must sit back and wait to learn its postseason fate.
“It comes down to the SEC and the bowl sites, so we are kind of at the mercy of them,” Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said. “I’m just happy we’re playing in one.”
South Carolina finished Muschamp’s first season 6-6. It’ll learn its bowl fate Sunday afternoon.
The Belk Bowl (Charlotte, Dec. 29) is one of the four bowls Tanner turned into the SEC. He declined to name the other three. The Belk Bowl is one of a pool of six bowls with SEC affiliations that share selection priority. The group also includes the Outback, TaxSlayer, Music City, Liberty and Texas bowls. The conference office picks which teams go to which of that group.
“You have the opportunity to talk about the bowls you would like to go to and that conversation is a two-way street. The league is going to do the very best to accommodate you if possible,” Tanner said. “There’s constant conversation and dialogue with the leadership at the SEC.”
The Belk Bowl would be an easy drive for South Carolina’s fans, and it is also interested in the Gamecocks, a source told The State. However, a spot in Charlotte would mean South Carolina would have to jump a seven-win SEC team.
“That would be obvious for our fans to travel to come to see us,” Tanner said. “That certainly was on the list, but there were some other bowls on the list, too.”
After the pool of six bowls are filled, the Birmingham Bowl (Birmingham, Ala., Dec. 29) will get to select from the remaining bowl-eligible conference teams, and that game remains a logical landing spot for South Carolina.
“We were a 3-9 team last year. We are excited about getting an opportunity to go to a bowl,” Tanner said. “We will be excited when we find out the final destination.”
Tanner expects to know his bowl destination by 5 p.m. Sunday.
USC’s bowl history
Season
Bowl
Result
1945
Gator
Wake Forest 26, USC 14
1969
Peach
West Virginia 14, USC 3
1975
Tangerine
Miami (Ohio) 20, USC 7
1979
Hall Of Fame
Missouri 24, USC 14
1980
Gator
Pittsburgh 37, USC 9
1984
Gator
Oklahoma State 21, USC 14
1987
Gator
LSU 30, USC 13
1988
Liberty
Indiana 34, USC 10
1994
Carquest
USC 24, West Virginia 21
2000
Outback
USC 24, Ohio State 7
2001
Outback
USC 31, Ohio State 28
2005
Independence
Missouri 38, USC 31
2006
Liberty
USC 44, Houston 36
2008
Outback
Iowa 31, USC 10
2009
PapaJohns.com
Connecticut 20, USC 7
2010
Chick-fil-A
Florida State 26, USC 17
2011
Capital One
USC 30, Nebraska 13
2012
Outback
USC 33, Michigan 28
2013
Capital One
USC 34, Wisconsin 24
2014
Independence
USC 24, Miami (Fla.) 21
