Will Muschamp knows Gamecocks’ defense must improve next season

South Carolina players Hayden Hurst and Bryson Allen-Williams speak after the Birmingham Bowl.
South Carolina defensive back Chris Lammons (3) brings down South Florida quarterback Quinton Flowers (9) in the second half of the Birmingham Bowl.
South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) walks off the field dejected after their loss to South Florida in the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
South Carolina tight end Hayden Hurst (81) scores a touchdown in the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala. December 29, 2016
South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Hayden Hurst (81) celebrates a touchdown catch in the first half of the Birmingham Bowl game at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Hayden Hurst (81) scores on a catch in the first half of the Birmingham Bowl game at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks running back A.J. Turner (25) stretches for extra yards as South Florida Bulls linebacker Auggie Sanchez (43) makes the tackle in the first half of the Birmingham Bowl game at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
South Carolina heads onto the field for the Birmingham Bowl game at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks running back Rico Dowdle (23) stretches for extra yards in the first half of the Birmingham Bowl game at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
South Florida Bulls quarterback Quinton Flowers (9) celebrates a touchdown in the first half against South Carolina in the Birmingham Bowl game at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley delivers a pass on the move in the first half of the Birmingham Bowl game at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) scores a touchdown in front of South Florida Bulls cornerback Mazzi Wilkins (23) in the first half of the Birmingham Bowl game at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (19) breaks free for first down on a keeper in the first half of the Birmingham Bowl game at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
South Carolina director of football operations Jamie Speronis talks with new South Florida head coach and former USC defensive coordinator Charlie Strong before the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field.
South Carolina interim offensive line coach John Latina.
South Carolina kicker-punter Michael Almond at the Birmingham Bowl.
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (19) breaks free for first down on a keeper in the first half of the Birmingham Bowl game at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
South Florida Bulls quarterback Quinton Flowers (9) celebrates a touchdown in front of a dejected South Carolina defense in the first half of the Birmingham Bowl game at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
South Carolina captains for the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala., were Marquavius Lewis, from left, TJ Holloman, Hayden Hurst and Perry Orth. December 29, 2016
South Florida quarterback Quinton Flowers escapes South Carolina defensive pressure in the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala. December 29, 2016
xxxx in the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala. December 29, 2016
South Carolina tight end Hayden Hurst (81) scores a touchdown in the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala. December 29, 2016
South Carolina wide receiver Deebo Samuel makes a catch in the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala. December 29, 2016
The Gamecocks celebrate a Deebo Samuel touchdown reception in the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala. December 29, 2016
South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley runs for a gain in the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala. December 29, 2016
The South Florida sideline begins to celebrate as South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (19) watches the ball slip away from him after a fumble on the final play of the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks place kicker Elliott Fry (29) gets emotional as the alma mater is played after their loss to South Florida in the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp has some words for an official in the second half of the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Chris Lammons (3) goes airborne in front of South Florida Bulls punter Jonathan Hernandez (44) as he nearly scores on a punt return in the fourth quarter of the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Hayden Hurst (81) catches a pass for the two point conversion in the fourth quarter against South Florida in the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (19) tries to reach the end zone on a keeper in the fourth quarter as South Florida Bulls defensive tackle Bruce Hector (60) chases during the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks tight end K.C. Crosby (3) goes airborne in front of South Florida Bulls punter Jonathan Hernandez (44) as he nearly scores on a punt return in the fourth quarter of the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman Dante Sawyer (95) forces a fourth down as he stops South Florida Bulls quarterback Quinton Flowers (9) in the fourth quarter of the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) sits dejected after their loss to South Florida in the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) can't come up with a pass in the end zone during overtime against South Florida in the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley looks for wide receiver Deebo Samuel on a pass play in the second half of the Birmingham Bowl game at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Chris Lammons (3) brings down South Florida Bulls quarterback Quinton Flowers (9) in the second half of the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks running back A.J. Turner (25) fumbles near the goal line after a hit by South Florida Bulls cornerback Tajee Fullwood (13) in the fourth quarter of the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (10) reacts to a fumble by running back A.J. Turner (25) in the fourth quarter of the Birmingham Bowl game at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks running back A.J. Turner (25) breaks free for a big gain as South Florida Bulls linebacker Auggie Sanchez (43) tries to bring him down in the second half of the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley cheers for the defense in the second half of the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
The South Carolina Band and cheer squad get the crowd pumped in the second half of the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) makes a nice grab for a touchdown in front of South Florida Bulls cornerback Ronnie Hoggins (19) in the second half of the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) celebrates with offensive lineman Mason Zandi (74) after his touchdown grab in the second half of the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) makes a nice grab for a touchdown in the second half of the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley looks downfield in the second half of the Birmingham Bowl game at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (19) tries to reach the end zone on a keeper in the fourth quarter as South Florida Bulls defensive tackle Bruce Hector (60) chases during the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks tight end K.C. Crosby (3) goes airborne in front of South Florida Bulls punter Jonathan Hernandez (44) as he nearly scores on a punt return in the fourth quarter of the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams (4) eyes South Florida Bulls quarterback Quinton Flowers (9) in the fourth quarter of the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman Dante Sawyer (95) forces a fourth down as he stops South Florida Bulls quarterback Quinton Flowers (9) in the fourth quarter of the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
South Carolina's Deebo Samuel scores a rushing touchdown in the second half of the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala. December 29, 2016
South Carolina tight end converts a fourth-down play with a seven yard reception in the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala. December 29, 2016
South Carolina Gamecocks running back Rico Dowdle (23) tries to break free from South Florida Bulls defensive back Nate Godwin (36) in the first half of the Birmingham Bowl game at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
South Florida Bulls wide receiver Rodney Adams (87) makes a catch in traffic in front of South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back D.J. Smith (24) in the second half of the Birmingham Bowl game at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
South Florida Bulls wide receiver Rodney Adams (87) is brought down by South Carolina Gamecocks defensive backs Rashad Fenton (16) and D.J. Smith (24) in the first half of the Birmingham Bowl game at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks running back Rico Dowdle (23) stretches for extra yards on a carry in the first half of the Birmingham Bowl game at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley prepares for a play in the first half of the Birmingham Bowl game at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) makes a catch in traffic in the first half of the Birmingham Bowl game at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Steven Montac (22) celebrates a stop in the first half of the Birmingham Bowl game at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
South Florida Bulls quarterback Quinton Flowers (9) delivers a pass in the first half of the Birmingham Bowl game at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
Cocky has some fun with fans in the first half of the Birmingham Bowl game at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks place kicker Elliott Fry (29) makes a diving tackle on South Florida Bulls running back D'Ernest Johnson (2) on the opening kickoff of the Birmingham Bowl game at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
South Florida Bulls running back D'Ernest Johnson (2) is stopped by South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker T.J. Brunson (44) in the second half of the Birmingham Bowl game at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley can't get away from South Florida Bulls defensive tackle Bruce Hector on a scramble in the second half of the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
South Florida players celebrate a sack of South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley in the second half of the Birmingham Bowl game at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) makes some nice moves after a catch in the second half of the Birmingham Bowl game at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
South Florida Bulls offensive lineman Kofi Amichia (75) and South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Chris Lammons (3) get into it after a play in the second half of the Birmingham Bowl game at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
South Carolina fans cheer in the second half of the Birmingham Bowl game at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman Taylor Stallworth (90) watches from the sidelines in the second half of the Birmingham Bowl game at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
South Florida players celebrate in front of South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley after an interception for a touchdown in the second half of the Birmingham Bowl game at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) stretches for extra yards after a catch in front of South Florida Bulls defensive back Nate Godwin (36) in the second half of the Birmingham Bowl game at Legion Field in Birmingham, AL, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
South Carolina running back AJ Turner takes a handoff from Jake Bentley in the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala. December 29, 2016
South Carolina receiver Korey Banks after a reception in the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala. December 29, 2016
South Carolina linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams records an interception in the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala. December 29, 2016
South Carolina safety DJ Smith tackles South Florida receiver Tyre McCants in the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala. December 29, 2016
South Carolina running back Rico Dowdle fumbles near the goal line in the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala. December 29, 2016
