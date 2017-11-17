New deal, more money on way for South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp

University of South Carolina officials expect to extend a contract extension, along with a raise, to head football coach Will Muschamp by early December, a source told The State on Friday.
Muschamp is in his second season with the Gamecocks, who were 6-7 in his first year and are 7-3 this year headed into Saturday’s 4 p.m. game against Wofford in Williams-Brice Stadium. Muschamp signed a five-year deal in December of 2015 when he took the job. Completing a new deal before the Dec. 20 early signing period would be expected to help boost, or at least solidify, South Carolina’s recruiting this season.
Muschamp earned $3.1 million, making him the 11th-highest paid coach in the Southeastern Conference and 37th-highest paid in the nation. Muschamp could not be reached for comment Friday.
South Carolina was 3-9 in the season before Muschamp was hired.
Never miss a local story.
“There is a lot of progress being made,” the coach said earlier this week. “We’re not happy with where we’re at, don’t misunderstand what I’m saying. We have a lot more out there for us moving forward, but I am very proud of the progress we have been able to make.”
Steve Spurrier, the man Muschamp replaced as head coach, said earlier this season that Muschamp deserved consideration for SEC coach of the year honors.
Comments